Winter Weather Wednesday, Thursday and Friday!

Storm Timing

Scattered showers will continue across the state today. A strong south/southeasterly wind will boost highs above normal in the mid 50s.  A line of storms will develop along and ahead of a cold front, sweeping southeast across the state tonight. No severe weather is expected but small hail, gusty winds and locally heavy rain will be possible.  Cold air will follow, transitioning rain to sleet and snow for northwestern Oklahoma Wednesday morning. The rain/snow line will slowly move southeast throughout the day. The OKC Metro can expect rain to transition to sleet or snow by late morning and last through the afternoon. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces.  

Our second system arrives Thursday bringing freezing rain, sleet and snow. The exact timing and location has yet to be determined as the models come into agreement.  Areas of heavy snow will be possible for northwestern Oklahoma. The system will exit by midday Friday. Stay tuned for the latest!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

55° / 42°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 60% 55° 42°

Wednesday

38° / 25°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 90% 38° 25°

Thursday

34° / 28°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 34° 28°

Friday

35° / 26°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 26°

Saturday

39° / 22°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 39° 22°

Sunday

49° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 49° 35°

Monday

52° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 52° 34°

