Wintry storm on the way, frozen precip likely

Winter Storm Warnings cover most of the upper Midwest Saturday evening as heavy snow, wind, and cold air moves southward.

Look for increasing clouds Saturday evening. By early Sunday, some drizzle may be found in northern Oklahoma with much of the state feeling cooler temps and drizzle the rest of the day.

Even colder air meshes with moisture bringing snow NW, mixed precip west and into parts of central Oklahoma Monday and Tuesday.

Wind chills early in the week may dip into the teens for many hours.

We finally clear out Thursday with a warmup toward Halloween!

Stay Tuned!!!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett