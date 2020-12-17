Wondering why it’s so hard to warm up when there’s snow on the ground even when it’s sunny? Here’s the answer.

Why is it so hard to warm up when there’s snow on the ground even though the Sun is out? It’s called Albedo! It’s the portion of Solar radiation reflected back to space by the bright snow cover.  Oklahoma has a very high Albedo right now and this is reflecting the Sun’s Solar energy back to space instead of warming things up.  Gradually the snow will melt and the Albedo goes down and thus temps eventually warm up.  Jon Slater

