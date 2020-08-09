Workweek Weather

It looks like a hot but unsettled start to the week. Monday will start in the upper 70’s, and top off in the mid to upper 90’s across the state. Heat index values may exceed 105 at times.

Expect showers and thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday. The best chance for rain will be in central and northern Oklahoma. Scattered showers and storms will stay in the mix Tuesday – Thursday, with highs staying in the 90s.

Friday into next weekend will be hot but by next week we may see those highs stay closer to 90.