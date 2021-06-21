Wow, check out the 24 hour temperature change behind a strong Oklahoma June cold front

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The hot streak is over!

After 12 days in a row of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter in Oklahoma City a strong cold front has arrived Monday morning!

On this first full day of Summer as of 1 PM Monday temps are 20 to 30 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday!

Go figure, Summer is finally here on the calendar and Oklahoma gets a big time cold front.

With clear skies tonight temperatures will fall into the chilly 50s! The warm up starts Tuesday afternoon and by Thu and Fri we are back in the 90s with plenty of humidity! Another cold front drops our temperatures again this weekend!