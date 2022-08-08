Good Morning! The upper level high pressure system we call the Heat Dome is not as strong right now. So the next few days it’s still hot but not as hot and isolated to scattered t’storms are possible.. Here’s the Monday Hour By Hour Temp Forecast for OKC. Make sure the kiddos are prepared for hot temperatures all day into the evening hours for school activities! Highs are expected back in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps lower 100s for your Monday. Isolated to scattered t’storms possible late this afternoon and evening. Stay safe!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction