Mike’s Wild Weather Flashback – August 26, 2019

It was August 26, 2019. A Summer wind storm blasts through Oklahoma City leaving a vicious trail of destruction. Another power flash. See there? These are all damaging winds. It’s like there’s a hurricane in Oklahoma City. I remember that wind storm well. I was live on the air tracking that storm across the metro. “Everybody go to their safe spot away from windows. Interior closet or bathroom. Don’t mess with this one.” There was wide spread damage from high straight line winds. Even a fast moving tornado. Lots of power was out. School even out the next day. But fortunately no one was killed during this violent event. But even during the heat of summer tornadoes and damaging winds storms impose a threat to Oklahoma.



Mike’s Wild Weather Flashback sponsored by Drabek and Hill.