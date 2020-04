The Woodward Tornado of April 1947 claimed more than 100 lives.

It’s considered to be the longest track and deadliest tornado to ever to strike our state.

The tornado’s path stretched for more than 200 miles, through the Texas panhandle, northwest Oklahoma, and southern Kansas. In total, nearly 1,000 people were injured and 169 lives total were lost.

Sponsored by Drabek & Hill Heat and Air.