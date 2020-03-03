Skip to content
Your Local Election HQ
Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
Long voting lines unavoidable at NW OK County precinct, says Election Board
Video
Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
Oklahoma Super Tuesday: Biden wins Democratic presidential primary; President Trump wins on Republican side
Sanders wins top prize, California; Biden surges nationwide
More Your Local Election HQ Headlines
Oklahoma City voters reject parks sales tax measure
Oklahoma voters approve Sunday liquor store sales measure
Biden harnesses momentum, wins Oklahoma’s Democratic primary
AP source: Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results
AP: Joe Biden projected to win Oklahoma’s Democratic presidential preferential primary
AP: President Donald Trump projected to win Oklahoma’s Republican preferential primary
Jill Biden makes stop in Oklahoma City to campaign for husband Joe Biden
Video
Biden sees Super Tuesday surge, wins Texas; Bloomberg drops out
Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Oklahoma on Super Tuesday
Video
EMBARK, OKC Streetcar helping voters get to the polls for free
Oklahoma Super Tuesday Results
Full Election Results
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Stephanie Moore
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Sarah Soell
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Sylvia Pollard Driggins
Video