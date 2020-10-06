3 ways to watch the Conversation With The Candidates, featuring the two men running for Oklahoma County Sheriff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The two candidates for Oklahoma Country Sheriff face each other for a Conversation with the Candidates airing on KAUT

Republican Tommie Johnson III faces Democrat Wayland Cubit in the general election.

Voters will decide on Nov 3, who will be the next sheriff and it’ll make history because no matter who wins he will be the first Black sheriff in Oklahoma County.

KFOR will present a Conversation With The Candidates on Oct. 14th on KFOR’s sister-station KAUT beginning at 7:00 p.m.

