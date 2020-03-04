Breaking News
AP: Joe Biden projected to win Oklahoma’s Democratic presidential preferential primary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As his wife campaigned across Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Democratic voters turned out to support Joe Biden at the polls.

As numbers started coming into the Oklahoma State Election Board after the polls closed, Biden took a slight lead over fellow Democrats Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg.

As the night went on, his lead simply grew.

With 54% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press reported that Biden was the projected winner of the Democratic race in Oklahoma.

After all precincts reported, Biden won the race with 38.67% of the vote, beating out Sanders who came in with 25.43% of the vote.

Candidate Joe Biden Visits Oakland, California On Super Tuesday
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets patron at the Buttercup diner on March 03, 2020 in Oakland, California. Biden’s Super Tuesday election night gathering will be held in Los Angeles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

After a slow start in the election cycle, Biden had a big night on Super Tuesday. He grabbed huge victories in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama.

This marks Biden’s third presidential campaign after he passed on a 2016 run. His name recognition, decades of experience and ties to former President Barack Obama are seen as his greatest assets.

He says he wants to build upon the Affordable Care Act, reform the criminal justice system to get rid of sentencing requirements that don’t fit the crime, create stronger labor laws and adjust the tax codes to reward the middle class.

