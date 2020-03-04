AP: President Donald Trump projected to win Oklahoma’s Republican preferential primary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Minutes after the polls closed across the state, the first numbers started rolling into the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Almost immediately, the Associated Press declared President Donald Trump the projected winner of Oklahoma’s Republican preferential primary.

With just 1% of precincts reporting, Trump earned around 93% of the Republican vote and was declared the projected winner.

When all precincts turned in their numbers, it was an overwhelming win for the president. He earned 92.6% of the vote, finishing with 273,562 votes. The next closest candidate was Joe Walsh with 10,989 votes or 3.72% of the vote.

During his term, President Trump has been known for reversing several policies of the Obama administration, including policies on health care, environmental regulations, and immigration.

He is also known for restricting immigration and building a wall at the Mexican border, and renegotiating or canceling international deals on trade.

Under the Trump adminstration, the American economy has grown. However, his presidency has been marked with a series of legal investigations and an impeachment following allegations of misuse of power. The U.S. Senate did not find Trump guilty during his impeachment trial.