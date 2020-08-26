Bice defeats Neese in U.S. House District 5 Republican runoff race after Neese concedes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Senator Stephanie Bice has defeated Terry Neese in the Republican runoff race for the Oklahoma District 5 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Neese conceded the race and called Bice to congratulate her.

Bice had 26,437 votes (53 percent) to Neese’s 23,529 votes (47 percent) as of 9:40 p.m. with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

Bice will now run in the November general election against U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn.

Neese was the subject of two KFOR investigative articles last week.

KFOR received old training tapes in which a woman, who identifies herself as Neese, coaches her employees on how to lie to their clients.

“You must manipulate people 24 hours a day,” the woman who identified herself as Neese said in the recording.

The clients were Oklahomans in need of jobs.

The tapes were a topic of conversation at a debate between Neese and Bice.

When asked about the tapes, Neese accused Bice of leaking them to KFOR.

KFOR also investigated a statement Neese once made, in which she said that she has “deep roots in the Cherokee Nation.”

Neese’s campaign admitted to KFOR on Friday that Neese is not of Cherokee heritage.

