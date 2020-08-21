Candidates prepare to face off in August runoff election

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Many voters across the state will head back to the polls for a series of runoffs following June’s primary election.

As voters headed to the polls to cast their votes on several high-profile races, it seems that some candidates did not receive the necessary percentage of votes to move forward to the general election.

The only congressional race that is headed for a runoff is the Republican U.S. House District 5 race.

In all, nine Republicans faced off in a battle to try and earn the nomination. With so many candidates in the race, it almost ensured that a runoff election would be necessary between the top two Republican finishers.

Stephanie Bice will face off against Terry Neese for the Republican nomination.

Bice was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2014 and served for two years as Assistant Majority Floor Leader and Chair of Senate Finance Committee. Bice is well-known for overhauling the state’s liquor laws. In her bid for Congress, Bice says she wants to enforce strong border protections with a wall, additional border agents and technology. She says she wants to work to find a way to address high prescription drug costs while also supporting funding for vocational schools and training programs to expand career options for Oklahomans.

Neese is a successful businesswoman who was awarded the Enterprising Women Legacy Award and the National Women Business Owners Corporation Leadership Award in 2013. In Congress, Neese says she wants to pass long-overdue reforms to simplify our nation’s tax code and cut burdensome regulations on business owners. Neese says her top priority would be helping President Trump fund the border wall along the U.S.- Mexico border. She says she wants to completely repeal Obamacare and replace it with a system that cuts healthcare costs, expands access to quality-care and protects Medicare for seniors.

In counties across the state, there are dozens of races for the Oklahoma State Senate, county commissioner, and sheriff that are heading to a runoff.

In particular, Republican residents in Oklahoma County will vote between Sheriff P.D. Taylor and Tommy Johnson III for the Oklahoma County sheriff’s position.

In Cleveland County, Republican voters will choose between Chris Amason and Rick Adkins for the nomination for Cleveland County sheriff.

In Garfield County, Republican voters will select either Cory S. Rink or Jody Helm for that party’s nomination for Garfield County sheriff.

In the race for Payne County sheriff, Republicans Kevin Woodward and Joe Harper are facing off.

Those races are slated for the Aug. 25 primary runoff election.

To see if there are races in your area, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.

