DNC Debrief: A look at Biden’s message to America

Your Local Election HQ

by: Joe Millitzer, Becky Willeke, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 2020 Democratic National Convention is in the books. On today’s DNC Debrief, a look at Joe Biden’s message to America and the role COVID plays in the campaign.

Plus, a man who took part in the convention talks more about the phone call he had with Biden that helped him heal after his daughter was killed during the school shooting in Parkland.

Then, did you miss the teenager who shared his special connection with Biden last night? The challenge the boy says the candidate helped him overcome.

Also, with the clock ticking down on the election hear from the Postmaster-General testifying about the postal service’s ability to handle mail-in ballots.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter