Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Oklahoma on Super Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The presidential primary is a big decision for Oklahoma City voters on Super Tuesday.

The Democratic race is a close one this election.

Recent reports expect Joe Biden to do well in Oklahoma.

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made a stop in Oklahoma City Tuesday to campaign for her husband.

She started her day greeting young students and parents at Millwood Elementary School.

From there, she went to breakfast spot "This Iz It."

Her last stop in the state was local restaurant VZD's where she talked about the confidence she has in Oklahoma Democratic voters.

"I'm feeling really confident that Democrats are going to come out and vote for Joe Biden. I think they want a change in leadership and I think that Joe is that kind of leader- he has that experience. He can walk in day one, and take over the job. He's done it as vice president," said Dr. Jill Biden.

There are 5 names left running on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Biden is running against Bernie Sanders, Oklahoma-native Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Bernie Sanders won the Oklahoma democratic presidential primary four years ago.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is seeking re-election along with four other hopefuls including Zoltan Istvan, Matthew Matern, Bob Ely, Roque Rocky de la Fuente.