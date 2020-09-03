Election Board Secretary says it’s very easy to catch someone who tries to vote twice in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Wednesday, President Trump encouraged voters in North Carolina to vote twice to make sure their vote counted.

Here in Oklahoma, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says there are safeguards in place to prevent people from turning in more than one ballot.

“Frankly, only a moron would try to vote twice in my opinion,” Ziriax said. “Every time they try, you are caught.”

Voting twice is a felony in Oklahoma that could cost you up to five years in prison. It’s also so easy to catch. Ziriax says it’s not worth the trouble.

“When you try to vote twice, what happens is you’re reported to the district attorney,” Ziriax said. “We know very clearly that you have done so, and it’s something you definitely don’t want to do as a voter in Oklahoma.”

If you request an absentee ballot, there’s a note made next to your name on the precinct registry, then if you still show up to the polls on election day, it’s clearly marked for the election workers to see.

“They are required to ask you, did you vote that absentee ballot,” Ziriax said. “If you say no, then they will allow you to sign an affidavit where you are swearing under oath that you did not cast that ballot.”

As far as President Trump’s comments encouraging voters in North Carolina to vote twice, Ziriax says he doesn’t care who questions voting security, he has full faith in how things are done in Oklahoma.

“It’s the protections we have in place that make us able to trust our absentee voting system in Oklahoma,” Ziriax said. “I don’t care who says it, the bottom line is what we need to do in Oklahoma is follow our laws.”

