OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Super Tuesday is underway in Oklahoma and voters will be heading to the polls throughout the day.

Depending on where your polling station is, you might have a free ride to the polls.

EMBARK buses and the OKC Streetcar are free on Tuesday to help you get out and vote.

According to EMBARK, all EMBARK fixed-route and zone 1 paratransit are free.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are waiting in line when polls close, you are still able to vote.