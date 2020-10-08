Family says man running for state house seat possibly attacked while putting out campaign signs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are trying to get to the bottom of an alleged attack on a North Oklahoma City street corner. A man’s family says he may have been struck from behind while putting out campaign signs.

“It’s just sad that it had to result to this because my dad is a very open man. He talks to everyone,” said Lisa Janloo, daughter of the man injured.

Lisa is fearing the worst after her father was injured while putting up campaign signs on Wednesday morning.

“He appeared to be out there just putting signs in the ground. Believes he was struck in the head,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“I put my two poles and trying to measure the sign. This is the time I don’t remember what happened after that,” said Ben Janloo, the man who was injured.

Ben, who’s running for House District 97, was left with a gash on the back of his head, all while putting up his own signs.

“[He] said he regained consciousness lying on the ground, and he was still holding the campaign sign in his hand,” Knight said.

His daughter Lisa filed a police report on his behalf, concerned someone may have targeted him.

“They could have talked to him if it was someone,” Lisa said. “That’s another reason why my dad is running because the safety in this area. So this is just an example of one of the areas in the district that we need more officers.”

Janloo’s opponent, Rep. Jason Lowe, sent KFOR this statement, saying in part:

“I’m deeply saddened to hear my opponent say that he was hit while putting signs out for his campaign. I don’t believe that anyone should be attacked, I pray for his safety, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

Ben, whether running against me or not, is a constituent, and I believe we all need to ensure that we treat our neighbors the way we want to be treated.

That’s what makes HD 97 the BEST district in Oklahoma.”

Police say they’re still looking into all possibilities.

“We’re trying to determine what happened out there,” Knight said.

But Janloo is not letting it hold him back.

“I’m not gonna quit. I’m gonna go out stronger, faster, harder to do my campaign,” Ben said.

Police say right now they’re still working to determine whether the man fell and hit his head after a medical incident or if he was the victim of a crime.

