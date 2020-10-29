First day of early voting sees long lines in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The lines were long, the temperatures were low but voter enthusiasm was high on day one of early voting in Oklahoma County.

People waited in line for hours just to make sure their voice was heard.

“This election is probably the most important one of our lifetime so we have to come and get it done,” said Brandi Willimon, a voter.

“This is a test for us all and I have no problem waiting in line for this one,” said voter Carol Dionne.

From the line wrapping the Edmond Church of Christ to the cold, wet scene this morning at the Oklahoma County Election Board, voters are eager.

“I’m first in line and I’m proud to do so in order to make a change in this country,” said voter Franklin Peters.

Credit: Hicham Raache

In Oklahoma, there are just three days of early voting for this election. In Oklahoma County, there are only two early voting locations.

“It’s not an easy process,” said Willimon. “We’ve lived in other states where it’s definitely easier but it’s worth it to get it done.”

Oklahoma County Election Board officials say it’s normal to see lines this long for a presidential election, but limited capacity for social distancing is slowing the process.

Voters say nothing will stop them.

Credit: Hicham Raache

“We’re cold but we’re ready to vote!” said voter Kamala Guinn. “We’re here!”

You can find more details on where and when you can early vote in your county at the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

