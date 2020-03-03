Jill Biden makes stop in Oklahoma City to campaign for husband Joe Biden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahomans gathered from all across the state on Super Tuesday to meet Dr. Jill Biden.

"I'm really wondering how I got an invitation, but I did!" said Biden supporter Jo West.

Mrs. Biden traveled to the Sooner State to campaign for her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"I feel really good. I mean, everywhere I've gone, look at the crowd here today! I just came from Tennessee, I was in Alabama yesterday ... we're just traveling on and I feel really good about things," said Mrs. Biden.

She kicked off her day at Millwood Elementary School where she greeted the young students and their parents.

From there, she made her way to local breakfast spot "This Iz It" where she was greeted with cheers and smiling faces.

"I liked him when he was with Barack Obama, so I know if Barack Obama liked him, I got to like him too and his message is clear and I appreciate it," said supporter Yolanda Newton.

Lastly, Dr. Biden made her way to local hot spot VZD's.

"His ethics, his morals, he's able to do it ... vice president. You know more than anyone else when you're vice president," said West.

Dr. Biden covered multiple topics like her husband's goals for this country, and says she's confident in Oklahoma's Democratic voters.

"I'm feeling really confident that Democrats are going to come out and vote for Joe Biden. I think they want a change in leadership and I think that Joe is that kind of leader. He has that experience. He can walk in day one, take over the job. He's done it as vice president," said Dr. Biden.