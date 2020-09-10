Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Councilwoman for Ward 7, Nikki Nice is hosting a series of community events to encourage residents to register to vote, take the 2020 Census and wear face masks.

“Voting and taking the census are two of the most important things residents can do to ensure their voice counts,” said Councilwoman Nice. “Oklahoma City’s census response rate is 64%, but parts of northeast Oklahoma City have response rates as low as 32%. It is important that we end our census count with higher numbers for our communities that have seen the impact of less resources to build better and forward for the next 10 years.”