Kanye West qualifies for Oklahoma General Election ballot, but unclear if he’s actually running for president

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kanye West has qualified to appear as an independent presidential candidate on Oklahoma’s General Election ballot, however, it is unclear if he is actually running for the highest office in the land.

The Oklahoma State Election Board announced Wednesday afternoon that the 43-year-old entertainer qualified to appear on the ballot.

Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. (Today is Oklahoma's deadline for Independent & Unrecognized Party presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.) — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 15, 2020

USA Today reports that “a group called Kanye 2020 filed the first federal election forms for West’s candidacy.”

However, the Associated Press is reporting that confusion remains over whether West is still running for president.

A representative for West filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday afternoon, which was the deadline for a spot on the state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot, said Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr. He was one of three independent presidential candidates to pay the filing fee prior to the deadline, she added. The others were concert pianist Jade Simmons and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce.

The filing came a day after New York Magazine’s “Intelligencer” quoted West adviser Steve Kramer saying “he’s out” and noting that the staff he had hired were disappointed.

However, TMZ reported that the West campaign had filed a “Statement of Organization” Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, stating that a Kanye 2020 committee would serve as principal campaign committee for a West candidacy.

West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it’s unclear if he is willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others.

If West actually runs for president, he will be running against President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

West has previously praised Trump, visiting the president at the White House and wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) hat.

West announced his candidacy on July 4. He told Forbes in an exclusive interview that he no longer supported Trump and that he was running as a Birthday Party candidate. However, he will be running as an ‘independent’ candidate in Oklahoma.

