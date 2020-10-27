Local expert weighs in on navigating politics, news and friends on social media ahead of election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Between the upcoming election and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the opinions of friends and families on social media may be furthering your anxiety during these tense times.

In fact, this week – Facebook made good on its promise to stop new political ads from airing on its site until after the election is complete – in an effort to help voters decide for themselves.

Additionally, it says it’s working to remove posts that try to suppress or discourage voting.

There are things you can do to determine fact from fiction or take a break from hearing from passionate posters.

“As voters, we’re going to have to do our research a little bit more,” said social media expert and founder of stopdoingnothing.com, Patrick Allmond. “Go out there and cross-reference other opinions, be civil with each other as always.”

Allmond says now more than ever, it’s important for Americans to be able to discern fact-checked journalism from actual “fake news.”

“A lot of times we have a lot of op-ed pieces or third-party news sites or even websites put up to propagate misinformation

If you see a headline that looks outrageous – Allmond suggests you look to see if other news sources – particularly major networks or trusted local journalists – are reporting the story.

“If only one website has the story – it doesn’t seem credible to me,” he said.

On Facebook, if a friend or family member is driving you crazy you can snooze their posts for 30 days.

“Maybe I don’t want to see her posts for a couple of weeks,” Allmond said. “I still like her, I still want to be her friend, I still want to invite her to the barbecue. I just don’t want to see her political posts for a couple of weeks.”

You can also unfollow someone without unfriending them. If you want to go see their profile – you can but you won’t see them pop up in your daily feed.

“And just kind of give it a break,” said Allmond.