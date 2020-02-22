Mayor Pete Buttigieg to visit OKC as presidential campaign expands OK presence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg is coming to Oklahoma City.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., will be in Oklahoma City on Monday, March 2 for a Get Out the Vote rally, according to a Pete for America news release.

The event will be at 11 a.m., however, the location of the event has not yet been determined.

The Buttigieg campaign is working to grow its presence in Oklahoma.

“This Sunday, Pete For America will open its first field office in Oklahoma City as volunteers are ‘out in force across the state,’ knocking on doors in every congressional district as part of a Weekend of Action taking place in every Super Tuesday state,” the news release states.

The Pete for America Oklahoma City office will open at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Center for Economic Development Law, 301 N. Harvey Ave. #100, according to the news release.

Buttigieg currently leads his fellow Democratic contenders in delegates, having narrowly won the Iowa Caucus over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, and came in a close second behind Sanders in the New Hampshire primary.

Buttigieg has 22 delegates so far. Sanders is right behind him with 21 delegates. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has eight delegates, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has seven delegates and former Vice President Joe Biden has six delegates.