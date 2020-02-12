Metro residents vote on school district bond issues

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters across the metro voiced their opinions on a series of school bond issues on Tuesday.

Below are the unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board:

Geary Public Schools

Voters in the Geary Public School District voted on a $33 million bond issue that would pay for a new school building.

Geary residents voted against the proposition, 354 votes (78 percent) to 101 votes (22 percent).

Organizers say the new building would have included safe rooms, security cameras, door lock control mechanisms, technology updates, dining and eating facility updates, classrooms dedicated for specific needs, and STEM lab rooms.

Piedmont Public Schools

Voters in the Piedmont Public School District voted on improvements to several programs and buildings.

Piedmont residents passed the proposition, 945 votes (61 percent) to 595 votes (39 percent).

Organizers say the $35.7 million bond issue will add a FEMA safe room, secure entrance, connection of buildings, additional classrooms, a new media center, new cafeteria, new gym, band room, and middle school offices.

“Our middle school building is the one school site we have not had the opportunity to update and improve,” said Piedmont Superintendent Dr. James White. “The continued growth of our district requires the additional space to better serve our increasing student population. We are especially focused on the safety features needed at this school site.”

The bond will also cover a new state-of-the-art Piedmont Athletic Center, along with funds to purchase new equipment and instruments for the Piedmont band program.

McLoud Public Schools

Voters in the McLoud Public School District voted on a bond that would remodel the high school and junior high school.

McLoud residents passed both propositions.

Proposition 1 received 416 votes (59 percent) for it, and 284 votes (41 percent) against it.

Proposition 2 received 415 votes (59 percent) for it, and 290 votes (41 percent) against it.

Organizers say the bond will pay for the remodeling of the high school, junior high school, high school cafeteria, former intermediate. It would also pay for an eight-lane competitive track, security fencing, turf football field, turf softball field, paved athletic parking lot, and a turf baseball field.

Wellston Public Schools

Voters in the Wellston Public School District voted on two propositions that would lead to improvements on the athletic fields and buildings across the district.

Proposition 1 was passed with 187 votes (89 percent) for it, and 23 votes (11 percent) against it.

Proposition 2 was passed with 185 votes (89 percent) for it, and 24 votes (11 percent) against it.

Proposition 1 will cost $700,000 and will pay for the repair or replacement of roofs across the district, installation of technology equipment district-wide, installation of baseball and football fields. It would also install a new playing surface at the main gymnasium, install heat, ventilation, and air conditioning units district-wide. Organizers say it would also cover the cost of playground equipment, site improvements at the elementary school playground, and an SUV for district-use.

City of Choctaw

Residents in Choctaw voted in a city-wide election.

Part one of the proposal is a general obligation bond that would have been around $13 million. Part two is a new 0.75% sales tax for street maintenance.

Proposition 1 was rejected with 979 votes (58 percent) to 719 votes (42 percent).

Proposition 2 was rejected with 905 votes (53 percent) to 806 votes (47 percent).

The three-quarters of one percent increase in sales tax would have brought the total sales tax rate in Choctaw to 9.5%. Organizers say that for every $100 purchase in Choctaw, the sales tax increase would have been 75-cents.

Officials estimated that the increase would have generated approximately $1.1 million a year in additional revenue to fund road improvement projects.

Putnam City Public Schools

Voters within the Putnam City Public School District voted on two bond propositions. Proposed projects range from safety to accessibility, education, arts, and athletics.

Proposition 1 was passed with 2,816 votes (74 percent) to 993 votes (26 percent).

Proposition 2 was passed with 2,504 votes (73 percent) to 858 votes (27 percent).

Every school will receive prioritized improvements with the bond. District-wide, the improvements range from musical instruments, textbooks, technology upgrades, safety and security repairs, roof maintenance, paving repairs, flooring repairs, heating and air conditioning repairs, and parking lot lighting.

The first proposition will be $126 million in bonds, while the second will be $7.2 million.

To learn more about the specific projects, visit the district’s website.

Payne County Questions

Voters in Payne County will decide whether to extend and repurpose a one-fourth cent sales tax that was originally used to build and operate the Payne County Jail.

Now, voters can decide if the sales tax should be extended with the money being used to build and repair roads and bridges in Payne County.

