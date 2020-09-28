NBC to air special coverage, analysis of presidential debate on KFOR

(NBC News) — Marking the first time President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will meet on the debate stage, NBC News will deliver full coverage and analysis of the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Starting at 9/8 p.m., “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and TODAY” co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie will anchor from NBC News Headquarters in New York.

“Meet the Press” moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell will anchor from Washington, D.C. 

