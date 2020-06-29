New protocols will be in place when you head to the polls on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, voters will take to the polls to cast their ballots in the Oklahoma Primary. But things may look a little bit different when you head to your nearest precinct as new rules and safety protocols will be in place.

“We’re taking all the precautions possible,” said Doug Sanderson, Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary.

The Oklahoma County Election Board is ready to go for Tuesday’s primary. But with a few new protocols.

“Every person is receiving a new pen as they come in, so we’re not reusing the pens,” Sanderson said.

During the last day of early voting, you can see lines of people wearing their face masks while waiting to cast their ballot.

While it’s not required to vote, state election officials and their partners at OU Health Sciences strongly recommend that election workers and voters wear masks or cloth face coverings at in-person voting sites.

Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson says they’ve thought of everything – down to the last pen.

“But here we’re not reusing any pens. The same pen you use to fill out your form with is the same one you vote with,” Sanderson said.

Also, poll workers will be wiping down voting equipment with alcohol wipes every hour.

More used surfaces like voting booths and tables are to be disinfected even more often.

And even before voting begins, voters in line are encouraged to keep 6 feet of space between themselves and the person in front of and behind them.

“With a few exceptions, everyone is taking their own personal precautions,” Sanderson said. “It’s the new normal and everybody’s social distancing.”

The state election board has provided masks, eye protection, and gloves for poll workers for their protection.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and will stay open until 7 p.m.

