Newly released training videos claims Terry Neese made former employees lie and ‘manipulate people 24 hours a day’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A two-hour long training tape accusing Republican politician Terry Neese of forcing her former employees to lie and deceive clients was released through an anonymous tip to KFOR Tuesday afternoon.

“One of the main things in the whole sphere of this is control,” the recording stated. “You must manipulate people 24 hours a day.”

The voice of a woman who identifies herself as Terry Neese is heard outlining a set of rules her former staffing counselors must follow.

“This is where Hollywood and acting becomes a big part of this business,” the recording stated.

The woman on tape is heard encouraging the employees to lie to applicants face-to-face while pretending to help them land a job.

“Pick up the telephone and dial your home phone number or call a number where you know no one will answer,” the recording stated. “You are going to make a fake phone call.”

At other times, the instructor is heard going into detail about a deceptive plan to call an Oklahoma company and use a “phony name” while offering a fake seminar in order to obtain that “company’s employee directory.”

Neese’s organization allegedly tried to recruit away other company’s valued employees.

“After losing four or five good people, they might change their mind and hire from me,” the recording stated.

Neese is also accused of making up fake family members to ensure clients they will have child care when it comes to securing a job.

The recordings and a letter was dropped off anonymously to KFOR Tuesday afternoon. Inside, KFOR found documents from someone who says she once worked for Terry Neese.

The tipster describes herself as a female business owner who is neither a “right-wing nut” nor a “left-wing nut.” She says she is an ordinary citizen, the mother of a Marine, who voted for George W. Bush twice and believed the Clinton administration had low moral and ethical standards. However, she says she was disturbed enough by her work with Terry Neese, writing, “It’s inconceivable to me that a person whose whole life is based on lies and deceit would be placed in charge of printing and accounting for all of this nation’s newly printed money.”

The same packet KFOR received was allegedly sent to Washington, D.C. 15 years ago.

In 2005, President George W. Bush had nominated Neese to be the Director of the U.S. Mint, a position in the Department of Treasury.

However, less than 24 hours from the confirmation hearing, Neese backed out, claiming “her family comes first.”

KFOR is now learning the White House had their hands on the tapes, allegedly ordering Neese to withdraw.

Fast forward to Tuesday, Oklahoma is a week out from Terry Neese and State Senator Stephanie Bice’s highly anticipated runoff election for Congressional District 5.

“Wake up folks,” Neese said on stage. “We have someone putting out a lot of dirt.”

The two opponents met on a debate stage inside the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.

Neese was asked what her response is to the tapes being leaked. Neese pointed to Senator Bice, but Senator Bice claims the accusations are completely false.

“I have nothing to do with the tapes,” Senator Stephanie Bice said.

“Neither do I,” Neese said. “It’s anonymous, so I have no idea where it’s coming from.”

Neese also made it clear at the debate Tuesday night that she still hasn’t listened to the tapes.

KFOR also reached out to Neese’s campaign Tuesday afternoon regarding the letter and the tapes. A spokesperson emailed this statement:

“Stephanie Bice has been exposed as a liberal fraud and she is now pushing another desperate smear campaign to try and salvage her utter failure of a campaign in the eleventh hour. Whether it’s lying about supporting President Trump, lying about being endorsed by Vice President Pence, or lying about her pro-life record, voters just cannot trust Stephanie Bice. Good news for Bice, in seven days voters will reject her pathetic liberal agenda and she can get back to her home in the State Senate where she’s spent her career raising taxes on Oklahomans.”

The winner of the Neese – Bice run off will face Democratic U.S. Representative Kendra Horn in the November election.

