OKC City Council member to host voter registration drive & face mask giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A City Council member will host a voter registration drive and face mask giveaway in Oklahoma City on Friday, Oct. 2.

Ward 2 Councilman James Cooper will hold the voter registration event from 7-9 p.m. during First Friday in the Paseo Arts District. His registration booth will be set near Holey Rollers and Literati Press at 3010 Paseo, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“Weighing heavily on my mind are the final words from the late Congressman John Lewis, a voting rights advocate and civil rights leader,” Cooper said. “He wrote, ‘The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it, because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it.’ This sacred work continues and I’m honored to do my part as an elected official, alongside Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice, to ensure all people have a voice in our democracy and access to the ballot.”

Those who plan to register will be required to provide an unexpired driver’s license or know the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Those who attend the event will receive a free box of disposable face masks, while supplies last.

The state’s website has more information on registering to vote.

