Oklahoma City voters reject parks sales tax measure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would have added a permanent one-eighth cent sales tax in Oklahoma City was rejected by voters.

Oklahoma City voters had an additional provision on their ballots regarding an additional one-eighth cent sales tax for parks.

City leaders say the proposed tax would have permanently dedicated the one-eighth cent sales tax to parks that are operated by the city.

However, the funds could not be used on city-owned parks that are operated by non-governmental foundations like Scissortail Park or the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City voters rejected the measure by about 6,000 votes. In all, the measure failed 52.81% to 47.19%.

Officials said the tax was expected to raise about $15 million annually for parks.

Unlike the MAPS tax, this one would have been permanent.

Residents already pay a 1/8-cent sales tax for the Oklahoma City Zoo, and a 3/4- cent tax for public safety.