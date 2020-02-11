Oklahoma City voters to decide fate of permanent parks tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While voters across the country will be voicing their opinions on who should be their party's presidential candidate, Oklahoma City voters will also decide the fate of a newly proposed sales tax.

On March 3, Oklahoma City voters can either approve or reject an additional one-eighth cent sales tax for parks.

The proposal would require that the funds are spent only on parks operated by the city, not city-owned parks operated by non-governmental foundations like Scissortail Park or the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Unlike the MAPS tax, this one would be permanent.

Officials say the tax would likely raise about $15 million annually for parks and would take effect July 1. They say if passed, Oklahoma City shoppers would see an increase of 8-cents in sales tax on a $100 purchase.

If passed in March, this will be the third time Oklahoma City voters have passed a dedicated sales tax.

Residents already pay a 1/8-cent sales tax for the Oklahoma City Zoo, and a 3/4- cent tax for public safety.