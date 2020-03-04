Oklahoma Super Tuesday: Biden wins Democratic presidential primary; President Trump wins on Republican side

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/KFOR) – Oklahomans hit the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in the presidential primary.

In the Democratic presidential primary, former Vice President Joe Biden won on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma.

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, also made a last-minute campaign stop in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump easily won a six-man GOP primary with more than 90% of the vote.

Four years ago, Bernie Sanders won Oklahoma’s Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.