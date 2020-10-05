Oklahoma voter registration surges ahead of general election

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma election officials say more than 116,000 new voters have registered since January, and Republicans continue to enjoy a growing advantage in registration.

Statistics released on Thursday by the Oklahoma Election Board show a net increase of 34,000 registered voters just in the last month.

Oklahoma currently has 2,206,208 registered voters, up from 2,090,107 on Jan. 15.

Here is a breakdown:

1,100,032 are registered Republicans

are registered 739,466 are registered Democrats

are registered 353,269 are registered independents

are registered 13,441 are registered Libertarians

The statistics continue a long trend of growth for Republicans and independents as a percentage of the electorate.