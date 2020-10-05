Oklahoma voter registration surges ahead of general election

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma election officials say more than 116,000 new voters have registered since January, and Republicans continue to enjoy a growing advantage in registration.
Statistics released on Thursday by the Oklahoma Election Board show a net increase of 34,000 registered voters just in the last month.
Oklahoma currently has 2,206,208 registered voters, up from 2,090,107 on Jan. 15.
Here is a breakdown:
- 1,100,032 are registered Republicans
- 739,466 are registered Democrats
- 353,269 are registered independents
- 13,441 are registered Libertarians
The statistics continue a long trend of growth for Republicans and independents as a percentage of the electorate.
