Oklahoma voters approve Sunday liquor store sales measure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems that big changes will be coming to liquor stores across the state.

In addition to voting in the presidential primary election, voters in several counties also had to decide whether or not to approve liquor sales on Sundays.

Voters in Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Tulsa, and Washington counties were tasked with deciding if liquor stores should be allowed to stay open on Sundays.

The proposals came more than three years after voters approved changes in statewide liquor laws allowing strong beer and wine to be sold in grocery stores.

Supporters of the measure argued that allowing liquor stores to be open on Sundays would allow them to better compete for business with grocery stores.

However, critics argued that it was just one more unnecessary bill that could actually harm Oklahomans.

On Tuesday, voters in the seven counties seemed to approve the measure. However, the votes will still have to be certified before the measure goes into effect in the counties.

The votes came in as follows:

Cleveland County: 37,756 votes (72.83%) in favor of the proposition

Creek County: 7,472 votes (60.75%) in favor of the measure

Kingfisher County: 1,974 (68.21%) in favor of the proposition

Muskogee County: 5,648 votes (56.02%) in favor of the measure

Oklahoma County: 90,596 (70.73%) in favor of the proposition

Tulsa County: 78,103 votes (73.27%) in favor of the proposition

Washington County: 5,597 votes (59.12%) in favor of the measure.

Even after the measures passed in all seven of the counties, experts say you won’t see major changes to all liquor stores in the area.

Instead, it will be up to each individual liquor store whether they choose to open for business on Sundays or not.

“Oklahoma Beer Alliance and its members support expanded access to full-strength beer options for Oklahoma consumers. We applaud the efforts of county commissioners in Oklahoma County and across the state for putting the measure on the ballot and for Oklahoma voters who chose to give local liquor stores the option to be open on Sundays. This will level the playing field for local liquor stores and further modernize alcohol sales. We encourage Oklahoma counties who have not taken up the measure to consider the option. This is a win for both Oklahoma businesses and consumers, and with this update, we will continue to see the beer industry, alcohol sales and selection continue to expand,” said Lisette Barnes, Oklahoma Beer Alliance President.