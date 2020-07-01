Oklahoma voters decide fate in key primary races

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans made sure their voices were heard when it came to several key primary races during Tuesday’s election.

On Tuesday, voters across the state headed to the polls to vote in a several races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats, along with a state question.

Here are the results for some major races:

U.S. House District 05

In one of the most highly anticipated races of the evening, it appears that a runoff election will be necessary.

In the race to become the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House’s 5th District, incumbent Kendra Horn faced off against Tom Guild.

Within an hour of polls closing, Horn was already declared the winner when she garnered more than 90% of the vote.

Rep. Kendra Horn, a fifth generation Oklahoman, is currently serving in her first term in Congress. Horn runs two nonprofits focused on developing leadership skills and encouraging women to run for public office, and she has also worked in the aerospace industry and as an attorney. Horn says she is fighting to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare by holding insurance companies accountable, to expand job training programs, create a comprehensive infrastructure plan to fix crumbling roads and bridges, and find new opportunities for rural investment.

However, all eyes were focused on the Republican race for the 5th District.

In all, nine Republicans faced off in a battle to try and earn the nomination.

As polls closed, it seemed to be a race between Stephanie Bice and Terry Neese. With so many candidates in the race, it almost ensured that a runoff election would be necessary between the top two Republican finishers.

Although Bice was predicted to be the leader in the race, Neese quickly grabbed the front spot and never looked back.

Neese ended the night with around 25,000 votes, compared to Bice’s 17,000.

Since Neese only earned 36% of the vote, it will go to a runoff.

Bice was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2014 and served for two years as Assistant Majority Floor Leader and Chair of Senate Finance Committee. Bice is well-known for overhauling the state’s liquor laws. In her bid for Congress, Bice says she wants to enforce strong border protections with a wall, additional border agents and technology. She says she wants to work to find a way to address high prescription drug costs while also supporting funding for vocational schools and training programs to expand career options for Oklahomans.

Neese is a successful businesswoman who was awarded the Enterprising Women Legacy Award and the National Women Business Owners Corporation Leadership Award in 2013. In Congress, Neese says she wants to pass long-overdue reforms to simplify our nation’s tax code and cut burdensome regulations on business owners. Neese says her top priority would be helping President Trump fund the border wall along the U.S.- Mexico border. She says she wants to completely repeal Obamacare and replace it with a system that cuts healthcare costs, expands access to quality-care and protects Medicare for seniors.

The runoff election between Bice and Neese is set for August.

Oklahoma State Question 802 – Medicaid Expansion

Throughout the night, the fight over Medicaid also took the spotlight.

State Question 802 would expand Medicaid across Oklahoma. Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government is responsible for paying for 90% of the costs associated with expanding Medicaid and the state is responsible for the other 10%.

While critics argue that expanding Medicaid would cost the state more money, supporters say it would play a big role in providing healthcare to those in need and saving rural hospitals.

From the beginning, it seemed as though it was going to be a tight race to the finish.

It came down to the wire with less than 7,000 votes separating the two sides.

Once all of the precincts were reporting, it appears the measure passed with 50.48% of the vote and 339,799. There were 333,311 votes against the measure, or 49.52%.

Oklahoma County Sheriff

The race for Oklahoma County Sheriff was vigorously contested by several candidates Tuesday night.

Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor had a sizable lead over fellow Republican candidates Mike McCully and Tommie Johnson III as results continued to come in Tuesday night. But, ultimately, Taylor and Johnson will face off for the Republican nomination.

Wayland Cubit won against fellow Democratic candidate Virgil L. Green Sr.

Taylor became Oklahoma County’s interim sheriff in early 2017 after Sheriff John Whetsel retired.

He became Oklahoma County’s sheriff after winning a race for the office in September 2017.

Cubit is a 21-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department and he has 24 years of combined law enforcement experience.

Cubit established OKCPD’s Family Awareness and Community Teamwork Unit (F.A.C.T.), a youth outreach program that focuses on mentorship, building character and empowering at-risk youth, according to a news release issued by his campaign in January.

“Growing up in Oklahoma City, I always knew I wanted to be a police officer,” Cubit said in the news release. “Law enforcement should be about helping people. That’s what I’ve focused on as a police officer and what I want to bring to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.”

Other races

A state representative and senator lost their seats during Election night.

In the race for State House District 88 (D), Jason Dunnington lost his seat to Mauree Turner.

And, Shane Jett will take Ron Sharp’s seat in State Senate District 17 with 44.2 percent of the votes.

