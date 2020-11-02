Power outages impact some Oklahoma polling places



OKLAHOMA CITY — What happens when record breaking voter turn out meets a record breaking ice storm?

There are concerns over polling places having power for Tuesdays election.

With power out to hundreds of thousand of Oklahomans over the last two weeks, OG&E and Election officials are working around the clock to make sure there is power at the voting polls.

“Everyday seems to bring something new.” Said Doug Sanderson of the Oklahoma County Election Board.

If record voter turnout and a pandemic wasn’t enough for voting officials to deal with now record ice storm is threatening power at polling places.

“All polling places in our service territory will be open.” Said David Kimmel of OG&E.



OGE says polling place are considered critical sites.

There are 800 polling places in their area.

Right now they say 97 percent have power.

“We are still hopeful that we will get all of them up by the end of the day but just in case, we have generators that we are actually moving onsite now to ensure that in case we are not able to get those locations fired up that they will have generators running for the morning.” Said Kimmel.



Oklahoma Emergency Management is supplying the gear to make sure all locations have power so that electronic scanner can work to count ballots.

Cathy Singer of the Cleveland County Election Board says “We had one polling place that did not have power earlier, it now is on.”



Cleveland County officials say they are at 100% and even if there is an unexpected outage they are prepared.

“If we were to have a glitch like that where the power would maybe go off, we still have a way of excepting ballots without power, so don’t worry about that.” Said Singer.



Election officials say even if you don’t have power at your house your polling place should have it in some form.

All Polls will be open and voting will be a “go” thanks to a lot of work by election officials and power crews .

“Its unprecedented. Its like we have both hands tied behind our back but we are gunna get thru it.” Said Sanderson.



Election officials say make sure to schedule extra time to vote, have your current ID or voter registration card.

You should also check your polling location since some have changed.

Be sure to be with KFOR on election night. We will cover all the Oklahoma races and ballot measures.