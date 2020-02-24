Presidential Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar campaigns in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar made a stop in Oklahoma City to give her pitch as to why she's the best candidate to lead the country.

"What I think we need is someone who understands the difference between a plan a pipe dream," she said. People packed into the Will Rogers Theatre to hear the Minnesota senator speak.

"I’ve been excited to meet her ever since I saw her announcement speech in that blizzard, I literally told my wife, she is tough as nails," Sean Cummings said.

Klobuchar set herself apart with a distinct view on healthcare, saying she disagrees with Medicare for All and instead wants to expand on the Affordable Care Act.

She also says it's an essential time to vote.

"We need you to vote, because you’ve got to vote like your life depends on it," she said.

Klobuchar shared her plans for improving access to education and climate change.

People who attended the event say they care about a wide range of issues including healthcare, gun violence, and reuniting the country.

"I’m more about income equality, and I want to make sure everyone understands that sometimes Oklahoma is overlooked, especially by Democratic candidates, and I want to show my support so they’ll keep coming out here and understand we’re important too," Jeff Sargent said.

President Donald Trump recently mocked Klobuchar at a rally in Colorado Springs, saying she "choked" at the most recent Democratic debate.

"She said, ‘are you accusing me of being dumb?’ Who would make a statement like that. Because that’s really what he was doing but he doesn’t want to say that. How bout that. ‘Are you saying I’m dumb?’ That was the end of her campaign in my book," Trump said at the rally, referring to Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg at the debate. Oklahoma's presidential primary will take place on March 3.