Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar to campaign in OKC

Your Local Election HQ

Photo goes with story about Klobuchar

CNN Democratic Presidential Town Hall with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar Moderated by CNN’s Don Lemon
St. Anselm
Manchester, New Hampshire
February 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Oklahoma City this weekend.

Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will be at a grassroots event for her campaign Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Will Rogers Theatre Special Events Venue, 4322 N. Western Ave., according to a news release.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the event will start at 7 p.m.

The Oklahoma City visit will be the final stop for Klobuchar in a series of three campaign visits on Sunday.

Klobuchar will start off the day with an 11 a.m. event at North Dakota State University and a 3:30 p.m. event at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock.

