Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar to campaign in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Oklahoma City this weekend.

Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will be at a grassroots event for her campaign Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Will Rogers Theatre Special Events Venue, 4322 N. Western Ave., according to a news release.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the event will start at 7 p.m.

The Oklahoma City visit will be the final stop for Klobuchar in a series of three campaign visits on Sunday.

Klobuchar will start off the day with an 11 a.m. event at North Dakota State University and a 3:30 p.m. event at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock.