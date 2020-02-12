Residents voice opinions on school bond issues across the metro

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters across the metro approved seven propositions for school districts across the metro.

Piedmont Public Schools

On Tuesday, voters in Piedmont passed a $35.7 million bond issue in order to make improvements to several programs and buildings.

Organizers say the $35.7 million bond issue will add a FEMA safe room, secure entrance, connection of buildings, additional classrooms, a new media center, new cafeteria, new gym, band room, and middle school offices.

The bond will also cover a new state-of-the-art Piedmont Athletic Center, along with funds to purchase new equipment and instruments for the Piedmont band program.

Piedmont residents passed the proposition with 61 percent of the vote.

McLoud Public Schools

Voters in McLoud also approved two propositions in order to remodel the high school and junior high school.

Organizers say the bond will pay for the remodeling of the high school, junior high school, high school cafeteria, and former intermediate. It would also pay for an eight-lane competitive track, security fencing, turf football field, turf softball field, paved athletic parking lot, and a turf baseball field.

The propositions passed with 59 percent of the vote.

Wellston Public Schools

Voters in Wellson overwhelmingly approved two propositions to improve athletic fields and buildings across the district.

The propositions will pay for roof repairs across the district, installation of technology equipment district-wide, installation of baseball and football fields, and new playing surface at the main gymnasium.

Organizers say the bond will also cover the installation of heat, ventilation, and air conditioning units.

Both propositions passed with 89 percent of the vote.

Putnam City Public Schools

Voters within the Putnam City Public School District approved two bond propositions to improve safety, accessibility, education, arts, and athletic programs.

Every school will receive prioritized improvements with the bond. District-wide, the improvements range from musical instruments, textbooks, technology upgrades, safety and security repairs, roof maintenance, paving repairs, flooring repairs, heating and air conditioning repairs, and parking lot lighting.

The first proposition will be $126 million in bonds, while the second will be $7.2 million.

Voters approved both propositions with 74 and 73 percent of the vote.

Payne County Questions

Although voters in Payne County weren’t tasked with deciding a bond election, they had to voice their opinion on a sales tax.

On Tuesday, voters in Payne County had to decide if they wanted to extend and repurpose a one-fourth cent sales tax to repair roads and bridges throughout the area.

The measure passed overwhelmingly with 88 percent of the vote.

However, not all of the bond elections were successful on Tuesday night.

Geary Public Schools

Organizers in Geary were pushing residents to approve a $33 million bond issue that would pay for a new school building.

Although officials say the school would include safe rooms, improved security features, technology updates, and a STEM lab, residents did not approve the measure.

Instead, 78 percent of voters said no to the bond issue.

City of Choctaw

Similar to the Payne County vote, residents in Choctaw voted on a general obligation bond and a new 0.75% sales tax for street maintenance.

However, voters rejected both proposals with 58 percent and 53 percent of the vote.

