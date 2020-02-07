School districts across the metro prepare for bond elections

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters across the state will be able to voice their opinions on a series of school bond issues on Tuesday.

Geary Public Schools

Voters in the Geary Public School District will vote on a $33 million bond issue that would pay for a new school building.

Organizers say the new building would include safe rooms, security cameras, door lock control mechanisms, technology updates, dining and eating facility updates, classrooms dedicated for specific needs, and STEM lab rooms.

Piedmont Public Schools

Voters in the Piedmont Public School District will also have the chance to vote on improvements to several programs and buildings.

Organizers say the $35.7 million bond issue would add a FEMA safe room, secure entrance, connection of buildings, additional classrooms, a new media center, new cafeteria, new gym, band room, and middle school offices.

“Our middle school building is the one school site we have not had the opportunity to update and improve,” said Piedmont Superintendent Dr. James White. “The continued growth of our district requires the additional space to better serve our increasing student population. We are especially focused on the safety features needed at this school site.”

The bond would also cover a new state-of-the-art Piedmont Athletic Center, along with funds to purchase new equipment and instruments for the Piedmont band program.

McLoud Public Schools

Voters in the McLoud Public School District will have the chance to vote on a bond that would remodel the high school and junior high school.

Organizers say the bond would pay for the remodeling of the high school, junior high school, high school cafeteria, former intermediate. It would also pay for an eight-lane competitive track, security fencing, turf football field, turf softball field, paved athletic parking lot, and a turf baseball field.

Wellston Public Schools

Voters in the Wellston Public School District will be able to vote on two propositions that would lead to improvements on the athletic fields and buildings across the district.

Proposition 1 would cost $700,000 and would pay for the repair or replacement of roofs across the district, installation of technology equipment district-wide, installation of baseball and football fields. It would also install a new playing surface at the main gymnasium, install heat, ventilation, and air conditioning units district-wide. Organizers say it would also cover the cost of playground equipment, site improvements at the elementary school playground, and an SUV for district-use.

Proposition 2 would pay for vehicles to transport students for $160,000.

City of Choctaw

Residents in Choctaw will be able to vote in a city-wide election.

Part one of the proposal is a general obligation bond that would be around $13 million. Part two is a new 0.75% sales tax for street maintenance.

The three-quarters of one percent increase in sales tax would bring the total sales tax rate in Choctaw to 9.5%. Organizers say that for every $100 purchase in Choctaw, the sales tax increase will be 75-cents.

Officials estimate that the increase would generate approximately $1.1 million a year in additional revenue to fund road improvement projects.

Putnam City Public Schools

Voters within the Putnam City Public School District will also be voting on two bond propositions. Proposed projects range from safety to accessibility, education, arts, and athletics.

Every school would receive prioritized improvements with the bond. District-wide, the improvements range from musical instruments, textbooks, technology upgrades, safety and security repairs, roof maintenance, paving repairs, flooring repairs, heating and air conditioning repairs, and parking lot lighting.

The first proposition would be $126 million in bonds, while the second would be $7.2 million.

To learn more about the specific projects, visit the district’s website.

Payne County Questions

Voters in Payne County will decide whether to extend and repurpose a one-fourth cent sales tax that was originally used to build and operate the Payne County Jail.

Now, voters can decide if the sales tax should be extended with the money being used to build and repair roads and bridges in Payne County.

In addition to these votes, there are also a number of city council races across the state.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.