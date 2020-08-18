Special election set for Nov. 3 for OKC City Charter amendments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City City Council will hold a special election on Nov. 3 for proposed City Charter amendments.

The special election, which will be on the same day as the nationwide general election, will include nine proposed charter amendments, which voters will consider as separate propositions with “Yes” or “No” votes, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“Each requires a simple majority to pass,” the news release states. “The Governor of Oklahoma must also review and sign voter-approved Charter amendments for them to formally become law.”

The proposed changes were introduced on Aug. 4, and the final hearing for the changes was held on Tuesday.

A Charter Review Committee appointed by Mayor David Holt met February through June, and formally recommended nine proposed amendments after considering an array of issues. The committee included the following members:

• Ward 8 Councilman Mark K. Stonecipher (co-chair)

• Sharon Voorhees (co-chair)

• Leslie Batchelor

• Miriam Campos

• Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper

• Stan Evans

• Rachel Pappy

The propositions that will be on the ballot are as follows:

Proposition 1

The first proposed Charter amendment would make the following minor changes to mayor and council elections:

• The name of the February “primary” election would become the “general” election, and April’s “general” election would become the “runoff” election.

• Council members and the mayor would take office four weeks after the “runoff” (currently “general”) election, instead of one week.

• Requirements for election notices and candidacy declarations would be changed to comply with current state law, which already supersedes the Charter’s outdated language.

This proposition, if approved, will amend Article II, Section 2, and Article X, Sections 1-3 of the Charter.

Proposition 2

This proposed amendment would affect qualifications to run for mayor or a City Council seat in the following ways:

• The description of the requirements will be reformatted to make it easier to read.

• The required time period for candidates to live in Oklahoma City before filing to run for office would shorten from 3 years to 1 year.

• Candidates would be required to be a registered voter in Oklahoma City for the year immediately preceding a formal declaration of candidacy.

• Candidates for Council seats would also be required to be registered to vote in the Ward in which they are running for at least one year before a formal declaration of candidacy.

This proposition will amend Article II, Section 6 of the Charter if approved.

Proposition 3

This proposition aims to extend the time period to call a special election or to appoint a temporary mayor, if the office is vacant, from 15 days to 30 days.

“It makes the time period consistent with the same requirement for vacant Council seats,” the news release states. “Appointment of a temporary Mayor can only occur if the vacancy is in the last year of the term.”

This proposition will amend Article II, Section 10 of the Charter if approved.

Proposition 4

Proposition 4 seeks to amend an outdated requirement for council meetings to match the current practice of setting meeting schedules by ordinance. Council meetings are every other Tuesday.

If approved, this proposition will amend Article II, Section 11 of the Charter.

Proposition 5

This proposed amendment, if approved, will allow the mayor or a council member to provide information to the city manager about a city employee’s job performance. The information must be based on either direct personal knowledge or a signed, written statement from a resident.

“The Charter prohibits the Mayor or Councilmembers from giving orders to City Manager subordinates, and from directing or requesting appointment or removal of a City employee,” the news release states. “The narrow proposed change in Proposition 5 would explicitly provide a way for the Mayor and Councilmembers to provide positive or negative feedback without violating the Charter.”

This proposition will amend Article IV, Section 4 of the Charter if approved.

Proposition 6

This proposed amendment seeks to clarify who is in the city’s Division of Public Affairs, which the City Council directly controls.

“It would include the City Manager, Municipal Counselor, City Auditor, Municipal Court judges, and all City boards, commissions and committees created by the Mayor and Council,” the news release states.

This proposition will amend Article IV, Section 6 of the Charter if approved.

Proposition 7

This proposed amendment, if approved, will change the term “Councilman” to “Councilmember” or “Councilor” where the Charter refers to council representatives.

This proposition, if approved, will enact a new Section 11 in Article IX of the Charter that directs the City Clerk to work with the Municipal Counselor to make the changes throughout the Charter.

Proposition 8

This proposal aims to amend the Charter section that grants powers to the city government, and reformat it into five subsections for easier reading.

“It would also add the word ‘welfare’ to the list of powers for enacting and enforcing ordinances ‘to protect health, safety, welfare, life or property,'” the news release states.

If approved, this proposition will amend Article I, Section 3 of the Charter.

Proposition 9

This proposed amendment, if approved, will re-word a section heading and more clearly state its apparent, original intent to prevent improper transactions related to certain businesses and city franchise agreements.

“It would prevent City employees and officers from accepting things of value on terms unavailable to the general public from privately-owned transportation businesses and utilities. It would allow for franchises and contracts to be conditioned upon free service for City employees and officers while engaged in official duties,” the news release states.

This proposition, if approved, will amend Article IV, Section 12 of the Charter.

All Oklahoma City residents registered to vote by Oct. 9 will be eligible to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 special election.

“Voters registered at their current address are already eligible,” the news release states.

Although a sample ballot is not yet available, the ballot language and other documents are posted at okc.gov/Nov3.

“To register to vote, use the portal’s voter registration wizard to complete your application online, then print, sign and mail it to your local county election board. You can also download a voter registration application at ok.gov/elections, or get one at your county election board, post offices, tag agencies, libraries and other public locations,” the news release states.

