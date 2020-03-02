Super Tuesday in Oklahoma: What to know before heading to the polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Super Tuesday is just hours away and the State Election Board wants to make sure you're prepared.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

"You can avoid a lot of surprises on election day just by doing some homework on Monday or before you go to the polls, even on Tuesday morning, by visiting the OK voter portal at OKelections.gov and confirming your registration and getting a sample ballot and finding your polling place," said Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the State Election Board.

Ziriax says a lot of folks are already ahead of the game, though - combining mail and in-person absentee voting - as of Monday morning, a little more than 51,000 have already cast their ballots.

Ziriax says Democratic turnout may be up slightly compared to 2016, but as for Republicans - a different story.

"Because that is not perceived as a competitive race, I think Republican turnout is maybe a little bit lower," Ziriax said.

Also, remember, candidates had to remove their name from the Oklahoma ballot by December 6 of last year.

So, you'll likely see the names of candidates who have announced the end of their campaigns.

However, it's not just about the presidential primaries - 16 counties have local questions on their ballot, including seven counties that have countywide questions on Sunday liquor sales.

Ziriax is encouraging all registered voters to hit the polls.

"Because that's democracy, that's how you have a voice," he said. "And even if you don't think a race is competitive, how do you know that if you don't show up and participate?"

State election officials ask you to give them a call if you notice anything suspicious.

If you don't have internet access, you can call your county election board or state election board for more information on your polling place.

Mid-morning and mid-afternoon are the best times to avoid long lines.