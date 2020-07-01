The Battle for Oklahoma’s 5th US House seat, incumbent wins while GOP opponents meet in runoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In one of the most highly anticipated races of the evening, it appears that a runoff election will be necessary.

In the race to become the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House’s 5th District, incumbent Kendra Horn faced off against Tom Guild.

Within an hour of polls closing, Horn was already declared the winner when she garnered more than 90% of the vote.

Rep. Kendra Horn, a fifth generation Oklahoman, is currently serving in her first term in Congress. Horn runs two nonprofits focused on developing leadership skills and encouraging women to run for public office, and she has also worked in the aerospace industry and as an attorney. Horn says she is fighting to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare by holding insurance companies accountable, to expand job training programs, create a comprehensive infrastructure plan to fix crumbling roads and bridges, and find new opportunities for rural investment.

However, all eyes were focused on the Republican race for the 5th District.

In all, nine Republicans faced off in a battle to try and earn the nomination.

As polls closed, it seemed to be a race between Stephanie Bice and Terry Neese. With so many candidates in the race, it almost ensured that a runoff election would be necessary between the top two Republican finishers.

Although Bice was predicted to be the leader in the race, Neese quickly grabbed the front spot and never looked back.

Neese ended the night with around 25,000 votes, compared to Bice’s 17,000.

Since Neese only earned 36% of the vote, it will go to a runoff.

Bice was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2014 and served for two years as Assistant Majority Floor Leader and Chair of Senate Finance Committee. Bice is well-known for overhauling the state’s liquor laws. In her bid for Congress, Bice says she wants to enforce strong border protections with a wall, additional border agents and technology. She says she wants to work to find a way to address high prescription drug costs while also supporting funding for vocational schools and training programs to expand career options for Oklahomans.

Neese is a successful businesswoman who was awarded the Enterprising Women Legacy Award and the National Women Business Owners Corporation Leadership Award in 2013. In Congress, Neese says she wants to pass long-overdue reforms to simplify our nation’s tax code and cut burdensome regulations on business owners. Neese says her top priority would be helping President Trump fund the border wall along the U.S.- Mexico border. She says she wants to completely repeal Obamacare and replace it with a system that cuts healthcare costs, expands access to quality-care and protects Medicare for seniors.

The runoff election between Bice and Neese is set for August.