Tips, reminders for Oklahoma voters on Super Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Voters in Oklahoma are gearing up to head to the polls for Super Tuesday and the State Election Board wants you to be prepared.

Here are tips and reminders before you vote in the March 3 presidential preferential primary.

Be prepared and know your polling place

Study your ballot before going to the polls. View your sample ballot using the election board’s OK Voter Portal here. You can also use the portal to find your polling place location.

Know who is on the ballot

Both the Republican and Democratic parties will have a primary election. 14 candidates will appear on the Democratic primary ballot and six candidates will appear on the Republican ballot. No Libertarian candidates filed; therefore, there will not be a Libertarian primary.

Presidential candidates who have “dropped out of the race” or “suspended their campaigns,” but did not formally withdraw by the state-mandated deadline (December 6, 2020), will still appear on the ballot. Votes for these candidates will be tallied and recorded in accordance with regular election procedures.

Know what is on the ballot

Many counties and states also have propositions on the ballot. Voters who are not eligible to vote in a primary election may still be able to vote on other issues.

Election Day voting times

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are longest before work, during the lunch hour and after work. Voters can save time by voting during “off-peak” hours – usually from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Know who can vote in primaries

Oklahoma has a closed primary system. In order to vote in a party’s primary, you must be a registered voter of that party. However, the law allows recognized parties to open its primaries to Independents by notifying the State Election Board. The Democratic Party is allowing Independents to vote in its primaries in 2020 and 2021. The Republican and Libertarian primaries will remain closed.



Proof of Identity

Oklahoma law requires every voter to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways to show proof of identity:

A valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government, such as a driver’s license, military ID, or passport; or A Voter ID card, which is issued to every voter by their County Election Board; or A signed affidavit, along with a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

If you have any questions, contact your County Election Board or visit the State Election Board’s website.