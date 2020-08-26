Tommie Johnson defeats Sheriff P.D. Taylor in Oklahoma County Sheriff primary runoff race

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Tommie Johnson III defeated Sheriff P.D. Taylor in the Republican primary runoff race for the office of sheriff.

Johnson won the race with 28,360 votes (60 percent) to Taylor’s 18,747 votes (40 percent) with 99 percent of precincts reporting as of 9:45 p.m..

Johnson began his Law Enforcement career with the University of Oklahoma Police Department. In 2015 he joined the Norman Police Department, where he is currently a Master Police Officer.

Taylor became Oklahoma County’s interim sheriff in early 2017 after Sheriff John Whetsel retired.

He went on to win a race for the office in September 2017.

There have been major developments at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in recent months.

Sheriff’s Office officials announced on June 29 that the Sheriff’s Office moved out of the Oklahoma County Detention Center and that services are now available at the Krowse Building, located at 2101 N.E. 36th St.

The Sheriff’s Office officially handed over responsibility for the jail to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on July 1.

P.D. Taylor

After handing over the jail, Taylor said he looked forward to fully focusing on law enforcement.

“My whole new vision, and I can’t wait to just be over law enforcement and concentrate on keeping people safe and our children safe and the unincorporated area,” said Taylor.

Taylor long pushed for the Oklahoma County Jail Trust to take over the Detention Center.

“Take over the jail. Do it. Take the responsibility and the liability no later than January 1st,” Taylor said on Oct. 24, 2019.

The Jail Trust recently became the focus of further controversy when Oklahoma County commissioners voted to allocated roughly $36 million in CARES Act money to the Jail Trust for COVID-19 response at the jail.

The allocation enraged many protesters.

“It’s absolutely Bull**** what you guys just did. $40 million and pandemic is going on. We have a housing crisis, people are being evicted from their homes,” another protester yelled.

Protesters continued to yell at the commissioners, as public comment has been temporarily suspended since March due to COVID-19.

Oklahoma County Commissioners voted in May 2019 to create a jail trust to help identify problems at the jail and develop solutions. The trust was also designed to transparently dole out funding to maintain and staff the jail.

Taylor demanded that the trust take over the jail less than six months after the Jail Trust was formed. Taylor said at that time that the trust had not provided enough of a plan for current employees to feel safe, and that he did not feel confident that he could continue to run the jail safely.

Tension grew between the Sheriff’s Office and the Jail Trust. Taylor said the jail needs at least 600 employees for it to be operated correctly, but the Sheriff’s Office’s budget only accounted for two-thirds of that amount.

Johnson will run in the general election against Wayland Cubit, who won against fellow Democratic candidate Virgil L. Green Sr.

Lt. Wayland Cubit

Cubit is a 21-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department and he has 24 years of combined law enforcement experience.

Cubit established OKCPD’s Family Awareness and Community Teamwork Unit (F.A.C.T.), a youth outreach program that focuses on mentorship, building character and empowering at-risk youth, according to a news release issued by his campaign in January.

RECENT HEADLINES: