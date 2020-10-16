Trump to visit California days after saying it’s ‘going to hell’

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump is planning to stop by California this weekend for a private fundraiser, according to the Orange County Register.

The visit comes just a few days after the president went on a Twitter rant and slammed The Golden State, saying “California is going to hell. Vote Trump!”

California is going to hell. Vote Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

The president also tweeted similar statements about New York and Illinois. The governors from all three states reportedly criticized Trump’s COVID-19 response in the past. The states also reliably vote for Democratic presidential races.

Mr. Trump has at times referred to states as “red” or “blue,” causing some to accuse him of treating states differently based on their support for his presidency.

He did however offer support to reliably-blue California Friday when the administration reversed its earlier decision and approved California’s major disaster declaration request. That move will allow California to get federal support in rebuilding from another devastating wildfire season.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he spoke on the phone with the president on Friday and is “grateful” for his quick response.”

Trump has often criticized California’s state leadership for the scope of the fire crisis, tweeting late last year that Newsom “has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him.”

Fact-checkers have repeatedly pointed out that the federal government actually manages over have of the forest land in California, not the state.