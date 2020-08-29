U.S. Senate candidate Broyles challenges Senator Inhofe to debate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Democratic Senate candidate Abby Broyles is challenging her opponent, Republican Senator Jim Inhofe, to a debate.

Broyles, who previously worked for KFOR as a reporter and anchor, held a news conference outside of the State Capitol on Friday.

She challenged Inhofe to six debates ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“Oklahomans deserve to hear from Mr. Inhofe why he thinks he deserves another six years in the United States Senate,” Broyles said. “He’s held this seat for more than a quarter of a century. What ideas does he now magically have to solve the issues of today and tomorrow?”

Broyles said Inhofe has a civic responsibility as a candidate to participate in a debate.

“This is a tenet of our democracy,” Broyles said. “I will make myself available around his schedule. In fact, I went up to Tulsa this past weekend because he was there all day shooting a commercial, and he dodged me. If he can spend hours shooting a TV commercial, he can talk for 30 minutes about issues facing our neighbors in this extraordinary time.”

KFOR reached out to Inhofe’s office for a response.

A campaign spokesperson said the following: “Everyone in Oklahoma knows where Jim Inhofe stands on the issues. Not only that, he’s done at least 150 interviews so far this year.”

Inhofe was first elected to the Senate in 1994.

RECENT HEADLINES: