Unknowing Oklahomans appear on Kanye West’s application for presidential candidacy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rapper Kanye West’s name is set to be on the ballot for the 2020 presidential election. Now electors across the country say their names were used on West’s application for candidacy unbeknownst to them, even in Oklahoma.

Earlier this week in Virginia, a Richmond Circuit Court judge ruled Kanye will be removed from the ballot as a presidential candidate.

This came after a lawsuit was filed claiming state electors’ oaths were obtained under false pretenses.

Kanye’s name was also removed from ballots in Arizona, Wisconsin, Montana, Illinois and Ohio for varying reasons.

Back here in Oklahoma, KFOR took a look into the seven people listed on his statement of candidacy.

Over half of them were all from the same family, and didn’t originally even know their names appeared on the document.

We spoke with one, Gretchen Schrupp from Shawnee.

She told us at first she didn’t even know who Kanye West was.

But after some digging, she realized it was her daughter who gave a Kanye supporter information on four family members. But her daughter thought it was only for a campaign mailing list not to be used for a statement of candidacy.

When Gretchen saw her name, along with her family members listed, they thought their identities had been stolen.

One of the family members is an Oklahoma City police officer. He as has since had his named removed from the list.

As for what’s next, Gretchen said her and her husband are going to leave their names on the paperwork.

She said, “We have nothing against Kanye,” and describes the ordeal as an interesting story to tell in the future.

But she says she’s not sure Kanye is going to get very many votes.

She also said after the document was made public, she received calls from People Magazine and others who were curious about her connection to Kanye, but there was none.

She told us that for each elector’s name that appears on the statement of candidacy, there’s a fee of $5,000. She told KFOR that no one from her family paid the $20,000 that would have been required for her four family members’ names to appear on the document. She says she doesn’t know who paid that fee.

