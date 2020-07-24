Voter registration deadline for Oklahoma’s runoff primary quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration for Oklahoma’s runoff primary is quickly approaching.

The runoff primary is August 25, but the deadline to register or update your information is July 31.

Applicants can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal’s voter registration “wizard.” The registration “wizard” makes it easy for voters to complete the application, then print, sign, and mail it to their County Election Board. Voter registration applications can also be downloaded from the State Election Board website and are available at all county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.

Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than Friday, July 31.

50 counties have an election scheduled for August 25. Only 18 counties have a state or federal election. All counties with elections on August 25 will have early voting available Thursday and Friday preceding the election. Those with state or federal elections will have an additional day of early voting on Saturday preceding the election. More information about early voting can be found on the State Election Board website.

Voters can search the election list by county on the State Election Board website or view a sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal.

Visit elections.ok.gov to learn more.

Latest stories: